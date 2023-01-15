Contact Troubleshooters
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified

Homicide
Homicide(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the teen as Javarius Hendrix.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for.

FORECAST: Rain pushes in this afternoon