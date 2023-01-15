Contact Troubleshooters
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville

Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville.

The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man was in the crosswalk when the car hit him. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Vennie Jacoway.

LMPD said the driver did not stay at the scene. Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673 or the department’s online crime tip portal by clicking here.

