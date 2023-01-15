Contact Troubleshooters
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage

(WHSV)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage.

“We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.

The bookstore said that in the meantime, shoppers can visit the children’s section at the Carmichael’s Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue.

Carmichael’s has been in business in Louisville for over 40 years and has been committed to being a neighborhood gathering place.

Carmichael’s Kids opened in 2014 to fulfill a long-time dream for a store dedicated to children with the hope to put a book in every child’s hands. The children’s bookstore has since hosted many events and story times for the community.

For more information on Carmichael’s and to browse their selections, click or tap here.

