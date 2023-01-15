Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The man was identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties are believed to be accounted for.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.