Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties are believed to be accounted for.

FORECAST: Rain pushes in this afternoon