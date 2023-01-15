‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the names of two people that were shot and killed just hours apart on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix shot. Hendrix died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

Two hours later, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue.

A man was found shot and had to be taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The man was later identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron.

Mayor Craig Greenberg reacted to the weekend violence, saying there will be a focus on illegal guns.

“We cannot talk about our violent crime crisis in Louisville without talking about guns,” Greenberg said Monday. “Part of what we want to do is to do everything we can that are permitted to under the law to reduce the amount of gun violence. There are far too many guns in our streets. And so, we’re going to crack down on illegal guns and we’re going to try to encourage others to use the powers that they have to reduce the amount of guns on our streets.”

On Wednesday, Greenberg called pastors, police leadership and crime victims to denounce the ongoing violence.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations since last week with members of the clergy, neighborhood leaders, formerly incarcerated individuals,” Greenberg said. “We’re going to work with anyone who wants to work with us.”

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said all parties are believed to be accounted for in both of the weekend homicides.

