FORECAST: Partly sunny and dry today, active weather throughout this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry end to the weekend with a few peaks of sun

Two systems to watch this week with a few thunderstorms possible

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main impacts across the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast will be a dry and seasonal one, featuring a few peaks of sunshine at times throughout this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 40s. Clouds continue to increase tonight, keeping lows in the 30s.

We begin Monday under cloudy skies ahead of afternoon and evening scattered showers. Temperatures will be mild, climbing into the mid 50s for highs.

Best chance of rain takes place Monday night. Widespread rain is likely Monday night. Some of these showers could produce locally heavy rain at times.

Temperatures will remain quite warm, only dipping down into the mid to upper 40s.

After Monday night’s rain, we’ll begin to dry out for the majority of Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday will also be quite warm, with highs soaring to near 60°.

Wednesday night and into early Thursday is the next system that will be the focus of our attention. Showers and a few storms are likely across WAVE Country.

We’ll watch for the chance for a few isolated strong storms, however chances are slim at this time.

Stay tuned for updates and be sure to download the WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.