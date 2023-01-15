Contact Troubleshooters
Former state representative Charles Booker appointed to Beshear Administration

WATCH | CHARLES BOOKER APPOINTED TO BESHEAR ADMINISTRATION
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a failed campaign for the US Senate against Senator Rand Paul, former State Representative Charles Booker said that his work isn’t over.

“Just know, I ain’t ever quitting,” said Booker.

Booker received the endorsement of Governor Andy Beshear for the US Senate race. Governor Beshear said in part: “Kentuckians deserve a Senator who understands the power of our common bonds and knows that we are stronger when we stand together.”

“We are going to make noise for the Commonwealth of Kentucky right now,” said Booker. “If you believe that Kentucky is worth fighting for, make some noise. That’s right. If you believe our lives are worth fighting for, make some noise. This is the Kentucky I know.”

In a release on Friday, Governor Beshear announced several appointments within his administration, including Charles Booker as Head of The Governor’s Office of Faith-based Initiatives and Community Involvement.

Booker responded to the appointment in a statement: “I am honored to join Governor Beshear and his administration and inspired to take on this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Kentucky.” He took to social media later, saying in part: “Kentucky, I love you. I am honored to continue my service to you. Onward.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky criticized the appointment, saying: “Charles Booker lost to Rand Paul because he doesn’t represent Kentucky’s values. Apparently, Andy thinks he does.”

