LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

Homicide
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for.

