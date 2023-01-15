LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for.

