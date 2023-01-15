Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigates overnight shootings

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood.

Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

Around midnight, officers were called to respond to the 300 block of Short Street on another report of a shooting and found a man shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects in either case at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

