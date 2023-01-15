Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of dismembering corpse appears in court

On Saturday, 43-year-old Jeremiah Bowman made his first court appearance in Jefferson District Court.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Bowman is charged with two Class D felonies: abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Bowman was arrested on Friday, LMPD believes he’s connected to the death of 79-year-old David Sloan.

On Tuesday, LMPD was called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street for a welfare check. When they arrived, the situation turned into a bizarre death investigation. Reports said officers found body parts of a victim who was later identified to be David Sloan, 79.

A witness told detectives that a man who matched Bowman’s appearance showed them the body parts in a trash can. The witness then said that Bowman asked them to help get rid of the body.

After leaving the location, the witness called 911 and spoke to officials about the incident.

Police arrested Bowman soon after on Friday.

The arrest report stated Bowman was Sloan’s former partner and that they lived together. Bowman said he had not seen Sloan in several weeks and was unaware the body parts were on the property where they lived together.

Bowman is currently in police custody and being held on a $100,000 bond. Bowman is scheduled to appear in court again on January 23.

