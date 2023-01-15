Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man hit & killed by car in Downtown Louisville

Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville.

The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man was in the crosswalk when the car hit him.

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673 or the department’s online crime tip portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LMPD shared photos of a person of interest believed to be connected to an early morning...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of...
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road
The 18-wheeler frozen food trailer broke open, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway.
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Henry County
From left to right, top to bottom: Shawn Martin, Dorius Robinson, Tevin Smyzer, Justin Walls,...
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex

Latest News

On Saturday, 43-year-old Jeremiah Bowman made his first court appearance in Jefferson District...
Man accused of dismembering corpse appears in court
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cold temperatures tonight ahead of a seasonal Sunday
Man accused of dismembering corpse appears in court
Man accused of dismembering corpse appears in court
I-71 North
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash