Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties are believed to be accounted for.

