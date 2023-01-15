Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said all parties are believed to be accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LMPD shared photos of a person of interest believed to be connected to an early morning...
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
The 18-wheeler frozen food trailer broke open, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway.
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Henry County
According to LMPD, a fatal crash occurred on South 4th Street, near the intersection of...
Woman dies in fatal crash at South 4th Street and Industry Road
From left to right, top to bottom: Shawn Martin, Dorius Robinson, Tevin Smyzer, Justin Walls,...
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex

Latest News

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain this week
Homicide
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
Dawne Gee
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage