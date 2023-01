LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening.

TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.

