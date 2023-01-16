Contact Troubleshooters
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church

Church
Church(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

Local Guest Speakers gathered to remember the civil rights leader, including congressman Morgan McGarvey, mayor Craig Greenberg and former state representative Charles Booker.

They spoke about the importance of this holiday and the progress that still needs to be made for racial equality.

”I just wanted to say this, thinking about Dr. King,” Booker said. “He knew he wouldn’t see the dream fulfilled entirely. We are that dream and I’m not going to quote Dr. King because I want to walk in the words. You all have heard me talk a lot over the years and we’ve got work to do.”

