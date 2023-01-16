Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3.

Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.

Buckner’s reach across Louisville was vast. He inspired many, and on Sunday, hundreds came to celebrate his life.

The pastor of Spirit Filled New Life, Bishop Kelsey, said people are still hurting and grieving an unexpected loss of life.

Still, those gathered at the visitation want to remember Ekoe for the things he did in the community, and for who he was.

Many people attended the visitation, friends, family and strangers too. Among the crowd was Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healey.

“First of all its a sad event we shouldn’t even be here,” Healey said. “For the community to lose any individual like Ekoe, and then the amount of gun violence we have in this city, the senseless murders and shootings. How many other Ekoe’s have we already lost that we didn’t know about?”

Buckner was a shining light in Louisville, and his talent took center stage. That light was put out too soon.

“To lose someone like that,” Healey said. “It’s heartbreaking to even be here. You can tell by the people that are here that have shown up he was truly loved and cared about in this city.”

Ekoe was a victim of the same gun violence that Healey has worked his whole life to fight against.

Healey said that building trust is a process, and it’s a part of why he was there.

“It makes no sense to shoot an individual who does everything in his power to promote this city and to help people in this city,” Healey said. “That’s who you shot. That makes no sense. Someone knows who did this. Step up. Step up.”

There will also be a celebration of life for Ekoe planned for Monday at noon.

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.