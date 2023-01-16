Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain pushes in this afternoon

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, January 16, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Off and on rain this afternoon and evening, steady at times
  • Warmer weather for Tuesday
  • Heavy rain/t-storms/wind arrive late Wednesday into Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dry weather will be replaced by clouds and showers as we head through the afternoon.

Rainfall won’t be overly heavy, but it will be steady at times. Highs today will reach into the 40s. Additional showers are likely this evening with drier weather punching in overnight.

The southwest wind flow tonight will allow temperatures to actually rise through into the 50s heading toward Tuesday morning.

The morning warming will continue to help push our temperatures closer to the 60-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Clouds roll back in from the west Tuesday night as our next weather system approaches. Lows will drop into the 30s.

Our next system moves on Wednesday with an increase in showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is the main concern at this time.

The bulk of the rain and thunder looks to move out early Thursday, however, we will get trapped in a strong wind belt for several hours Thursday that could push general wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.

We’ll keep an eye on that setup.

