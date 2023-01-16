Contact Troubleshooters
KSP searching for escaped Western Kentucky inmate

Richard Louis Harper
Richard Louis Harper(Kentucky State Police)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center.

Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co. Jail”, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police said that Harper’s direction of travel is unknown at this time.

He is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 6′1″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harper and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

