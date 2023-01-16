Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park

Shawnee Park
Shawnee Park(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day.

Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl.

Greenberg shared how he has great hope for the future with the people who helped with the event on Monday, despite the weather.

”Parks are so important to our city,” Greenberg said. “They’re a part of having a healthier city, a safer city, a stronger city. I’ve been a lover and a user of parks for my entire life, so I’m excited, as mayor, to do everything I can to strengthen our park system. To build new parks in part of our city where they’re not. And so, even with weather like this I wanted to be out here to help continue the improvement in Shawnee Parks, such an important and amazing park in the West End of Louisville.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
All lanes blocked.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville

Latest News

Church
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church
A lawmaker wants to legalize automated traffic cameras
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
UofL student volunteers will help The Hope Buss with cleaning, organizing and other tasks.
UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital