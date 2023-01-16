Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day.

Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl.

Greenberg shared how he has great hope for the future with the people who helped with the event on Monday, despite the weather.

”Parks are so important to our city,” Greenberg said. “They’re a part of having a healthier city, a safer city, a stronger city. I’ve been a lover and a user of parks for my entire life, so I’m excited, as mayor, to do everything I can to strengthen our park system. To build new parks in part of our city where they’re not. And so, even with weather like this I wanted to be out here to help continue the improvement in Shawnee Parks, such an important and amazing park in the West End of Louisville.”

