Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance

The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday.
Morehead State cheer wins 2023 title
Morehead State cheer wins 2023 title(UCA)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday.

The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.

In their division, the UK cheerleaders finished in second place.

UPike cheerleading finished sixth in the all-girl open division and EKU brought home runner-up in the small coed DI finals.

The Kentucky dance team finished sixth in the nation in the Universal Dance Association (UDA) hip hop competition and fifth in the game day portion.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified

Latest News

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Jan. 14 2023
Brian Brohm served six seasons with the same position at Purdue, where big brother Jeff was...
Brian Brohm comes home as UofL offensive coordinator
A new permanent exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum is honoring one of the greatest racehorses...
Derby Museum honors Secretariat on 50th anniversary of Triple Crown win
Woodford Reserve 2022 Derby bottle
Woodford Reserve announces extended partnership with Kentucky Derby