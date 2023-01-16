Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

There are currently no suspects at this time. LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673 or use LMPD’s anonymous online Crime Tip Portal.

