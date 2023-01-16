Contact Troubleshooters
UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day

UofL student volunteers will help The Hope Buss with cleaning, organizing and other tasks.
UofL student volunteers will help The Hope Buss with cleaning, organizing and other tasks.
By Julia Huffman
Jan. 16, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Volunteers from the University of Louisville helped The Hope Buss clean as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers said the Hope Buss serves roughly 50 people every day to help the homeless get back on their feet.

One of the UofL students talked about why it’s so important to get involved and help the community.

“I got involved with the Hope Buss because I wanted to have a significant impact on the community,” UofL student Brianna Williams said. “And I wanted it to be continuous and I believe that’s what I’m doing today. That’s what I believe UofL is doing today. I think that each one of us has a part in making a difference and when we all come together it makes a big difference.”

The Hope Buss is always looking for volunteers. To sign up to volunteer, click or tap here.

