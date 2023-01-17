1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.

Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the semitruck to cross over the median and eventually come a stop on the eastbound shoulder and median.

Louisville Metro EMS pronounced the male driver dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle. The semitruck driver did not have any reported injuries.

The crash is still being investigated and eastbound traffic is down to one lane.

Around 11:21 a.m., Louisville Metro Police shared the right lane only of I-264 East has been reopened with the left lane still blocked by emergency equipment.

Westbound lanes are closed for cleanup and reconstruction, police confirmed.

(Original story below)

Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at mile marker 22.2 in the Brownsboro Road area.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the collision involved a semitruck and passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.

Louisville Metro police officers, Louisville Metro EMS and Louisville firefighters are at the scene of the crash.

Drivers are advised to take a different route since the closure could be for three to four hours, according to officials.

WAVE News has sent a crew out there and working to get more information. The Louisville Metro Police Department said more information will become available from the scene.

