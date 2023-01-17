Contact Troubleshooters
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue near Mid City Mall.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to University Hospital and later died.

The victim was identified as Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville.

On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes.

Hughes was charged with murder.

