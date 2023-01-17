Warrant issued for addiction counselor’s arrest same day as $20K bond release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man arrested last week for dealing meth was released on bond Tuesday, then a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Records show 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond.

They also show Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg has been appointed as a Special Judge in the case.

[Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge]

Also on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Hagedorn’s arrest for violating the terms of his release.

The warrant shows Hagedorn admitted to using meth, cocaine, and alcohol after posting bond.

So far, he’s not been booked back into jail.

The man who tells us he’s the new owner of N.O.W. Counseling says Hagedorn was the director and an addiction counselor there, but stepped away about a year ago.

Police say they had several tips and had been doing surveillance on Hagedorn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.