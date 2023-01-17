Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Warrant issued for addiction counselor’s arrest same day as $20K bond release

Michael Hagedorn
Michael Hagedorn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man arrested last week for dealing meth was released on bond Tuesday, then a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Records show 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond.

They also show Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg has been appointed as a Special Judge in the case.

[Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge]

Also on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Hagedorn’s arrest for violating the terms of his release.

The warrant shows Hagedorn admitted to using meth, cocaine, and alcohol after posting bond.

So far, he’s not been booked back into jail.

The man who tells us he’s the new owner of N.O.W. Counseling says Hagedorn was the director and an addiction counselor there, but stepped away about a year ago.

Police say they had several tips and had been doing surveillance on Hagedorn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes, was charged with murder, in addition to possession...
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in west Louisville
Generic
Louisville traffic updates for Wednesday morning commuters
FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight
JCPS BOE provides update on School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year
Surveillance video captures a man breaking into and stealing from ShopBar Louisville on Barret...
Surveillance video catches man burglarize ShopBar