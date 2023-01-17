Baxter Avenue Theaters closed due to water main issue
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville movie theater announced it is closing until further notice due to a water main issue.
Baxter Avenue Theaters confirmed the closure through its website, only providing a water main issue as a reason for the closure.
No details were provided on when the theater is expected to reopen.
Customers who purchased advance tickets online is asked to email info@apextheatres.com for reimbursement.
