Baxter Avenue Theaters closed due to water main issue

‘Midnights at the Baxter’ returns to Baxter Avenue Theaters
No details were provided on when the theater is expected to reopen.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville movie theater announced it is closing until further notice due to a water main issue.

Baxter Avenue Theaters confirmed the closure through its website, only providing a water main issue as a reason for the closure.

No details were provided on when the theater is expected to reopen.

Customers who purchased advance tickets online is asked to email info@apextheatres.com for reimbursement.

