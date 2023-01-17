Contact Troubleshooters
Bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday in Evansville.

Police say a school bus hit a man riding a bicycle at Louisiana and Mary Streets.

They say the man was killed.

Police say the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is normal protocol after a fatality accident.

They believe the school bus was traveling northbound on Mary St. and turned westbound onto Louisiana St.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Louisiana St. when they crashed

They say there were no students or any other passengers on the school bus.

Police Sgt. Anna Gray tells us they are looking for any surveillance or witnesses to the crash:

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call police at (812) 436-7979.

