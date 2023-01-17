Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Brownsboro Road crash
Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
A child points the officers in the direction of a gun. A father is in big trouble after his son...
Bodycam: Police search for gun; child shows them gun he allegedly waved
May contain profanity, graphic content: Shots were fired during a Fort Pierce, Fla., parade on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Shots fired, people flee during car show shooting