Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area

Brownsboro Road crash
Brownsboro Road crash(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at the Brownsboro Road area.

MetroSafe confirmed that it is a serious accident involving multiple vehicles and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are advised to take a different route since the closure could be for three to four hours, according to officials.

WAVE News has sent a crew out there and working to get more information. The Louisville Metro Police Department said more information will become available from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Generic
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
All lanes blocked.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
I-71 North
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash
The 18-wheeler frozen food trailer broke open, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway.
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Henry County