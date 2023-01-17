Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at the Brownsboro Road area.

MetroSafe confirmed that it is a serious accident involving multiple vehicles and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are advised to take a different route since the closure could be for three to four hours, according to officials.

WAVE News has sent a crew out there and working to get more information. The Louisville Metro Police Department said more information will become available from the scene.

