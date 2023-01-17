Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.

Officers arrived and found a man shot and killed. Another man and a juvenile were taken to the hospital, where the man later died.

The men were identified as 49-year-old David Boyd and 46-year-old Caleb Pace.

Mitchell said the juvenile is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

