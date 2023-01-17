Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog with gunshot wound to head being treated by Metro Animal Services

WARNING: Details in this story may be considered graphic
Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot...
Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his head.(Louisville Metro Animal Services - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The animal shelter shared pictures of Magic the dog on Tuesday, stating he is currently being treated by the shelter’s veterinarian team.

On Jan. 15, Magic was found with a gunshot wound in his head and was taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital by an animal control officer for emergency treatment, according to LMAS spokeswoman Teeya Barnes.

Magic was then brought to the shelter for treatment.

The shelter said Magic’s jaw was broken when a bullet entered above his right eye and exited on the left side.

(Story continues below)

Meet Magic Magic was found with a gunshot wound to his head and an animal control officer brought him in. He is in great...

Posted by Louisville Metro Animal Services on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The shelter said it would continue to share updates on Magic, stating he is currently in good spirits.

“He’s in great hands,” Louisville Metro Animal Services said in a comment on the post. “We are just thankful he made his way to us.”

Magic is around eight months to one year old, and the shelter said despite his injuries, Magic sits up to greet anyone who enters the room.

The shelter said Magic is currently on pain meds and being fed by syringe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the shelter said Magic would be transferred over to the Kentucky Humane Society for his long road to recovery involving at least one surgery.

Updates will be provided through the shelter’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified

Latest News

Simmons College of Kentucky announced it is partnering with the University of Kentucky to...
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky
Riverfront pickleball ‘eatertainment’ concept expecting spring opening
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Louisville Water is partnering with the Louisville Free Public Library to celebrate reading and...
Louisville Water mascot hosts story time event at Louisville Free Public Library