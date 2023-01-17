Dog with gunshot wound to head being treated by Metro Animal Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The animal shelter shared pictures of Magic the dog on Tuesday, stating he is currently being treated by the shelter’s veterinarian team.

On Jan. 15, Magic was found with a gunshot wound in his head and was taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital by an animal control officer for emergency treatment, according to LMAS spokeswoman Teeya Barnes.

Magic was then brought to the shelter for treatment.

The shelter said Magic’s jaw was broken when a bullet entered above his right eye and exited on the left side.

Meet Magic Magic was found with a gunshot wound to his head and an animal control officer brought him in. He is in great... Posted by Louisville Metro Animal Services on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The shelter said it would continue to share updates on Magic, stating he is currently in good spirits.

“He’s in great hands,” Louisville Metro Animal Services said in a comment on the post. “We are just thankful he made his way to us.”

Magic is around eight months to one year old, and the shelter said despite his injuries, Magic sits up to greet anyone who enters the room.

The shelter said Magic is currently on pain meds and being fed by syringe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the shelter said Magic would be transferred over to the Kentucky Humane Society for his long road to recovery involving at least one surgery.

Updates will be provided through the shelter’s Facebook page.

