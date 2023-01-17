Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet weather through tonight
  • Rain returns Wednesday Afternoon and Night; thunderstorms possible
  • Quite windy on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing amounts of sunshine and a gusty wind at times will combine to push highs into the lower 60s this afternoon. Not a bad setup at all for mid-January.

Clouds will flow right back into the area tonight with low temperatures able to drop steadily enough to allow for a chiller overnight period.

Cloudy weather is on tap for Wednesday with a large area of rain moving in from the west by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of that rainfall could be briefly heavy at times.

The steady rain will ease just before sunshine to only have a broken line of thunderstorms replace it. We’ll need to watch for any strong winds or hail with those cells if they indeed develop. Temperatures will rise after 5 a.m.

The bulk of the rain and thunder looks to move out early Thursday, however, we will get trapped in a strong wind belt for several hours Thursday that could push general wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. We’ll keep an eye on that setup.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

