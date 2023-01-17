Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmth turns to storms by Wednesday night

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s
  • Strong storms possible Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning
  • A windy Thursday brings temperatures back down to winter levels by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds move back in tonight ahead of our next system for late Wednesday. Expect lows to drop down into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Most of Wednesday is cloudy and dry, but by dinnertime we’ll see a band of heavy rain move in along a warm front. Some thunder is possible with this, but any stronger storms look to wait until later Wednesday night. We’ll be in the 50s Wednesday.

While there may be a brief break in the heaviest rain around mid-evening Wednesday, widespread storms along a cold front punch in between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Some of these storms could be strong with damaging winds, minor flooding, and an isolated tornado.

Storms are out of the picture on Thursday after 3 a.m., but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. The biggest feature of the day will be winds gusting up to 40-50 mph as our system from the morning slowly exits. Highs will be near 60.

Friday and Saturday are much quieter days with highs in the 40s, but we need to keep an eye on Sunday. Rain and snow are both possible, with snow being more of a problem if temperatures end up trending a bit cooler. Any snow that falls early in the day on Sunday would be more concerning than the lighter version of this in the evening, and between the two rain could be the dominant precipitation type as we warm above freezing. We’ll keep an eye on this!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10