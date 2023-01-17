FORECAST: Warmth turns to storms by Wednesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s

Strong storms possible Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning

A windy Thursday brings temperatures back down to winter levels by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds move back in tonight ahead of our next system for late Wednesday. Expect lows to drop down into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Most of Wednesday is cloudy and dry, but by dinnertime we’ll see a band of heavy rain move in along a warm front. Some thunder is possible with this, but any stronger storms look to wait until later Wednesday night. We’ll be in the 50s Wednesday.

While there may be a brief break in the heaviest rain around mid-evening Wednesday, widespread storms along a cold front punch in between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Some of these storms could be strong with damaging winds, minor flooding, and an isolated tornado.

Storms are out of the picture on Thursday after 3 a.m., but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. The biggest feature of the day will be winds gusting up to 40-50 mph as our system from the morning slowly exits. Highs will be near 60.

Friday and Saturday are much quieter days with highs in the 40s, but we need to keep an eye on Sunday. Rain and snow are both possible, with snow being more of a problem if temperatures end up trending a bit cooler. Any snow that falls early in the day on Sunday would be more concerning than the lighter version of this in the evening, and between the two rain could be the dominant precipitation type as we warm above freezing. We’ll keep an eye on this!

