Frazier Museum teams up with UK basketball legends for limited-edition bourbon

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three NCAA basketball champions are working with the Frazier History Museum for a limited-edition bourbon representing the University of Kentucky’s championship win in 1978.

78 Legends is a limited blend of Kentucky 5-year and 50-year Bourbon whiskeys that honors players and coaches of the university’s 1978 basketball team, according to a release.

Each bottle is dipped in Kentucky blue wax and signed by three players from the title-winning team: Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy.

“This is a very limited-edition Bourbon,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said in a release. “Some of it was already aging in the barrel when they won the title. This program is a chance to learn about the project and hear these legends reminisce about the championship.”

The three players will also take part in a release party on Feb. 2 at Frazier History Museum at 7:30 p.m. There they will discuss the 1977-78 basketball season with Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, Dan Issel.

Frazier said only 1978 bottles of 78 Legends were produced, with each bottle being marked 1 through 1978.

Bottles and admission to the event can be purchased here.

