‘I tried to save my baby’: Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The family of 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix shared their experience of what happened moments after the teen was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. and found Hendrix shot. He died before EMS was able to take him to the hospital.

Hendrix’s mother, Terese Hendrix, said her son and his older brother were upstairs with a friend when she heard a loud noise.

“I tried to save my baby,” Terese said. “My son was gushing out blood. We made it all the way downstairs, grabbed towels and everything.”

The family said Hendrix was kind, the light of their lives, and didn’t deserve to die.

”He still had life ahead of him to enjoy,” Hendrix’s aunt, Conchita Hendrix, said. “And he can’t do that no more, because he is not going to be here...he is not going to be here.”

On Sunday, assistant chief of police lieutenant colonel Steve Healey called on the community to help prevent this bloodshed.

”If you know somebody that shouldn’t have gun,” he said. “Whether it be a juvenile, somebody that you know, ordered by the court, can’t have a gun, but you see them on social media with a gun, call and say something. When you are seeing a 14-year-old, a 12-year-old, murdered, laying in the middle of the street...we all have children, we have grandchildren, nieces, nephews. That could have been them.”

The Hendrix’s hope no more parents will have to feel their pain.

”I will make sure I get justice for you,” Terese said. “That this doesn’t happen to nobody else and I want you to know I am always going to love you no matter what.”

LMPD said there have been 13 homicides this year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.