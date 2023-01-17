Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun

The boy was allegedly seen outside an apartment pulling the trigger without firing any bullets. (WTHR, ON PATROL: LIVE AND REELZ, BEECH GROVE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.

Police also seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, the station reported. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
All lanes blocked.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash

Latest News

The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
4-year-old boy seen waving gun
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
Students at UofL an IU Southeast used the Martin Luther King holiday to take part in a day of...
UofL, IU Southeast students spend Martin Luther King holiday serving their communities
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland