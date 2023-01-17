Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS vaccinating students amid measles outbreaks in neighboring state

JCPS is vaccinating students for Measles, mumps and rubella.
JCPS is vaccinating students for Measles, mumps and rubella.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the CDC warns of measles outbreaks in parts of the country, Jefferson County Public Schools are offering pop-up vaccine clinics for students who aren’t immunized.

It started Tuesday at Iroquois High School.

There hasn’t been a measles outbreak in Jefferson County, but there have been outbreaks in Ohio.

A neighboring state’s outbreak puts Kentucky at “high risk,” JCPS said.

Any student who isn’t vaccinated for measles, mumps, or rubella (MMR) can now be immunized for all three. It’s all part of the same vaccine.

The clinic also offered flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

The school district currently requires an MMR vaccination. Still, only about 89 percent of the district are vaccinated.

The other 11 percent isn’t subjected to much penalty, though they may have to leave school if an outbreak does happen.

Many international students are taking advantage of these shots to which they never had access previously.

Jakisa Wanda and his family came from Uganda a few years ago. He wanted to make sure he was vaccinated.

“It’s really important,” Wanda said. “My friends, my teachers, I don’t need to make them sick. I’m feeling very conformable to take this vaccine.”

JCPS said there are three other vaccine clinics scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

Marion C. Moore School - Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.

Newcomer Academy - Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.

Fern Creek High School - Feb. 7 at 8 a.m.

