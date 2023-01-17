Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Neighbors are still shaken about close they came to a potential tragedy.
Father faces neglect charges after 4-year-old seen with gun
The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has...
No visitor logs for Biden's home amid classified documents probe
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
The wife fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump...
WATCH: Estranged husband destroys home with dump truck, wife says