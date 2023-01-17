Jim Banks formally announces 2024 Senate campaign run

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northeast Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks has officially announced his 2024 run for U. S. Senator for Indiana.

Banks, who is currently in his fourth term as U.S. Representative for Indiana, aims to replace current Senator Mike Braun, who is giving up his seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024. Banks is the first Republican and first candidate altogether to announce a Senate run in the state. It is expected to be a relatively packed field of Republican contenders for the seat.

Believing Indiana deserves a “conservative senator” to replace Braun, the Columbia City native is often known for his fiery social media posts and content. He believes that his conservative brand will win over Indiana voters in the 2024 election.

Among Bank’s goals if he wins his 2024 bid is “holding China accountable,” fighting for Hoosier families, addressing both the border and fentanyl crises, and upholding and maintaining Hoosier conservative values with a larger platform as a Senator.

While discussing his campaign bid with 21Alive’s Brien McElhatten, he discussed speculations of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels potentially being another Republican contender for the U.S. Senate seat. He also discusses a poll allegedly showing Daniels being the preferred candidate over Banks.

So far, no Democrats have announced a Senate run. The primary election is in May of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kentucky

Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Fifth District U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers has been selected by his peers to serve as chairperson of a powerful U.S. House Committee.

Top Story

Former state representative Charles Booker appointed to Beshear Administration

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
|
By Samantha Valentino
After a failed campaign for the US Senate against Senator Rand Paul, former State Representative Charles Booker said that his work isn’t over.

Politics

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
Members of the South Dakota Republican Central Committee selected State Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Rep. Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to be the chair and vice-chair of the party for at least the next two years. In addition, those in attendance also voted overwhelmingly to preserve the current precinct voting structure, and keep the convention every two years in tact.

Politics

Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST

Latest News

Politics

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST
Johnson, 60, went from a political outsider to the state’s top election official in just a few months. Now, she says she is focused on trying to pass a post-election audit bill during her first few years in office. News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Politics

Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Politics

Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
|
By Jamie Bittner
House Republican leadership announces new committee and conference chairs.

Republican

Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore files for re-election

Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
|
By Dustin Vogt
On Monday, current mayor of Jeffersonville Mike Moore has filed for re-election seeking his fourth term.

Politics

Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office

Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday

Louisville Metro

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
|
By Michael Caldwell
This is being done to fill the vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the House