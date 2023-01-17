Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park.

On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes.

Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents show Hughes was arrested on an outstanding warrant and police found suspected cocaine. A search warrant was obtained for Hughes’ residence, where police found a shotgun and marijuana.

Hughes admitted to a detective the shotgun was his, according to an arrest report.

Officers originally responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue near Mid City Mall around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

A man was found and later identified as 36-year-old Diunta Cross, who had been shot multiple times at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and later died.

In court on Tuesday, Hughes entered a not guilty plea. A judge placed Hughes on $500,000 full cash bond with home incarceration if posted.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25.

