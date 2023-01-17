Louisville Water mascot hosts story time event at Louisville Free Public Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water is partnering with the Louisville Free Public Library to celebrate reading and share the story of where the city’s water comes from.

A special story time event is scheduled with Louisville Water mascot Tapper at South Central Regional Library on Jan. 18 at 10:15 a.m., according to a release.

Toddlers and preschoolers will be invited to enjoy water-themed books, activities, and gift copies of Louisville Water’s first children’s book “Tapper’s Big Adventure - Where’s the Water?” to all 17 LFPL locations.

“We’re so excited to share our new book with the Louisville Free Public Library branches,” Channa Newman, Manager of Education and Outreach for Louisville Water Company said in a release. “It’s a great way to connect children and families to the ways water makes the community work.”

The library said this will be Tapper’s first stop in a series of visits in 2023.

More information on this and future library events can be found here.

