Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Officers said they initially did not find a victim at the location.

A short time after the call came in, an adult man was taken privately to Norton Hospital downtown. Police said the man was alert and conscious when he arrived with injuries that appear to be non-serious.

Ellis said EMS was called to take the man to University Hospital.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

