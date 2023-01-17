Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee

Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the...
Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the new Speaker of the House late Friday night.(CNN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Fifth District U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers has been selected by his peers to serve as chairperson of a powerful U.S. House Committee.

Rep. Rogers announced Monday that he has been selected to serve as the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.

The subcommittee oversees resources involving the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, prescription drug monitoring programs, grants for drug courts, veterans treatment courts and other anti-drug task forces.

“I’m honored to be named chairman of this important committee that is tasked with securing funding for a number of agencies and programs that are vital to our nation, including several that would benefit Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District,” said Rep. Rogers. “For example, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration has spurred investment throughout Eastern Kentucky, creating thousands of jobs in the process. In particular, EDA’s Coal Communities program is designed to creatively work with local communities to develop comprehensive strategies to promote economic growth in regions like ours.”

“I’m proud to have Chairman Rogers among the outstanding group of Members leading the Appropriations Committee at this critical time for the country. He has helped cut wasteful government spending, while increasing the safety and security of the American people,” said Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-Texas), Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. “As Dean of the House, Chairman Rogers is an exceptional and experienced leader who is committed to passing conservative appropriations bills.”

Rep. Rogers previously served at the chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee as well as other subcommittees.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Homicide
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Brownsboro Road crash
Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
Jim Banks formally announces 2024 Senate campaign run
Generic
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
FORECAST: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun
Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake today.
Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy