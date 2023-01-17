Riverfront pickleball ‘eatertainment’ concept expecting spring opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first pickleball ‘eatertainment’ concept moving toward a spring opening.

Goodbounce Pickleball Yard has partnered with local restaurateur Ashlee Northington of Happy Belly Bistro to be the primary culinary provider of the 45,000-square-foot complex that will have six pickleball courts, according to a release.

It will be located at 1515 River Shore Drive, which is just east of Louisville’s Waterfront Park at RiverPark Place. Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is being developed by TEN20 Craft Brewery co-founder John Flodder and CORE Real Estate Partners co-owner Lee Weyland.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.