Sen. Young leads congressional delegation with Taiwan visit

Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with Republic of China President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo provided by...
Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with Republic of China President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo provided by the Office of Senator Todd Young.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) is in Taiwan leading the U.S. Congressional Delegation visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Sen. Young is discussing relations between the two counties with with senior Taiwanese leaders and private sector representatives. Topics include regional security, trade and investment, and global supply chains, according to a release.

Sen. Young began his 3-day Taiwan trip on Monday.

