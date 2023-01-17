Sen. Young leads congressional delegation with Taiwan visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) is in Taiwan leading the U.S. Congressional Delegation visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Sen. Young is discussing relations between the two counties with with senior Taiwanese leaders and private sector representatives. Topics include regional security, trade and investment, and global supply chains, according to a release.

Great to meet with the #US delegation led by @SenToddYoung of #Indiana, a longtime friend of #Taiwan. Building on our strong friendship, we will continue to deepen our collaboration in defense & tech, and in building a sustainable supply chain for #DemocracyChips. pic.twitter.com/lT3ZMw0aT5 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) January 17, 2023

Sen. Young began his 3-day Taiwan trip on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.