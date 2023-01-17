Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

We’ll be watching for rain to return Wednesday that could end as t-storms just before sunrise Thursday. Low-end risk for some hail and damaging winds with that last minute risk.

After the rain ends early Thursday, the rest of the day looks quite windy with gusts over 35 mph looking likely.

There are a couple of snow chances that take place late Sunday into Early Monday and again Tuesday Night of next week.

Too early to get more specific than that.

