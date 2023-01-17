Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tribute for an American icon. Students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School honored their namesake today.

The school is the only one in Louisville named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so they wanted to celebrate his life.

On top of learning things about MLK, the kids gave performances, and even had a march of their own.

Martin Luther King Jr Elementary school is trying to take what he taught, and apply it to education.

“If we don’t teach them now that it’s important to work together and do the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, then we have no idea what society’s going to look like in just a few short years,” said Assistant Principal Candice Crawford.

The kids showed off their talents with dance and cheerleading routines.

But it was more than just having fun.

MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech was read, and a history of the March on Washington was given.

“The March of Washington was for jobs and Freedom, but our march of Shawnee is for education and safety. We want our students to have a safe place to learn and grow,” Crawford said.

The kids had their own march, “Marched on Shawnee,” for their own education and safety.

Crawford said it’s important because literacy is a civil right, and the students deserve it.

“Our students deserve the right to learn, they deserve the right to go into society competent and literate,” Crawford said.

King Elementary is in the Shawnee neighborhood.

On Monday, JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spoke about the importance of investing in education in the West End.

“On my shoulders and our shoulders is to make sure we resource the schools appropriately, and make sure the schools in West Louisville, the resources are greater than anywhere else in the community,” Pollio said.

Crawford said the school hasn’t had a celebration like this in awhile, so it’s important for them to bring it back so the kids can learn who MLK was and what he stood for.

