18-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in West Louisville.

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle was going northbound on Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, where witnesses said the vehicle approached the intersection and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The vehicle then drove onto the sidewalk on the west side of the street and hit the 18-year-old.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Officials also said the vehicle is believed to be registered as stolen.

The woman was listed in critical condition at University Hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.