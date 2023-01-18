Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old killed in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle in west Louisville

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in west Louisville on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle, described as a white Hyundai, was going northbound on Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, where witnesses said the vehicle approached the intersection and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The vehicle then drove onto the sidewalk on the west side of the street and hit the 18-year-old.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Officials also said the vehicle is believed to be registered as stolen.

The woman was listed in critical condition at University Hospital.

Sgt. Ron Fey with LMPD’s Traffic Unit confirmed the woman later died at the hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the vehicle, who is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s who is wearing dark clothing and may have a dreadlock hairstyle.

“We do have a few people that heard bits and pieces of what occurred out here this morning,” Fey said. “but again, we’re always looking for more information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

