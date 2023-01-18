Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal...
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
For decades, service members and their families were essentially barred from suing...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 10
Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe looked up how to dispose of body
Brian Walshe appears in court after he was charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Instead of divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered his wife