Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky

Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges, according to Kentucky State Police.(Pexels)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested following a multi-county chase in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges in connection with the chase, according to Kentucky State Police. (A full list of the charges can be found at the bottom of the story.)

At an unspecified time on Tuesday, state police got a call from Carroll County dispatchers for assistance with stopping a white Jeep on I-71.

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to pull over the Jeep, allegedly driven by Persiani, for displaying the wrong registration on the vehicle, troopers said Wednesday.

Persiani took off in the Jeep when the deputy activated his lights, according to KSP.

The vehicle was later spotted in Henry County by troopers who also turned on their emergency lights to pull over Persiani, KSP explained.

Once again, the 20-year-old from Cincinnati did not stop and continued driving south on I-71, troopers said.

He got off I-71 in LaGrange and as Persiani drove through the city, state police say they used a tire deflation device to disable the Jeep. The vehicle came to a stop on LaGrange Road in Buckner, KSP said Wednesday.

Persiani had two other people inside the Jeep with him, but troopers said those two were not charged.

Kentucky State Police said Persiani was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or greater than speed limit
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure to or improper signal
  • Disregarding traffic control device-traffic light
  • Fleeing or evading police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Possession of marijuana (Enhancement-Firearm)
  • Drug paraphernalia-buy/possess(Enhancement-Firearm)
  • Resisting arrest
  • No registration plates
  • Wanton endangerment-1st Degree
  • License to be in possession

